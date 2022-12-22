22 december 2022 06:39 am

Special livery for Divi Divi Air with new Bonaire logo

A flamingo and the new Bonaire logo are part of the special painting. Photo: Tino de Palm

KRALENDIJK – Divi Divi Air has provided one of its nine-seater aircraft, registered PJ-SKY, with a special color scheme. In the color scheme, in which blue dominates, the Bonaire logo can be seen, as it is currently used for the promotion of the island.

Because the front of the plane is equipped in the regular green and blue colours of Divi Divi, a kind of hybrid livery has been created.

On Bonaire, many respond enthusiastically to the special color scheme of the commuter airline that offers flights between the ABC islands.


