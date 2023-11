KRALENDIJK – After the participants of the Special Olympics arrived on Bonaire on Thursday, they took a trip to Rincon on Friday, where a lunch buffet was served at Cocari.

These are the athletes who have come to Bonaire for the Dutch Caribbean Kingdom Games Bonaire 2023, along with their coaches.

Six Islands

Participants from all six islands were present to share a meal together. The participants visibly enjoyed the food and the outing.