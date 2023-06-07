Special Olympics Bonaire ready for Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

KRALENDIJK – Special Olympics Bonaire is almost ready for their journey to Berlin to participate in this year’s Special Olympics World Games held in the German capital.

“This is the team that is preparing for the journey and will accompany our athletes,” said Jaira Brito, vice president of Special Olympics Bonaire, during a press conference on Tuesday. The group will depart for the German capital on Sunday, June 11. Along with Brito, the Bonaire delegation’s support team will include Arlen Engelhardt Mercera, Earon Rosario, and Oriana Leonora.

In Berlin, the Bonaire delegation will participate in swimming and bolas competitions. On June 11, the team of athletes will be at the airport at 6:30 PM, where people can bid them farewell and wish them good luck. Several parents of the athletes will also be traveling to Berlin.

Fewer participants

This year, there will be fewer participants due to certain issues within the umbrella organization. “However, there will be more other activities for the athletes who cannot join us in Berlin,” explained Brito. There are several other competitions scheduled for the athletes in the coming months. “Sponsorship remains a critical point, as without the necessary resources, our athletes cannot participate in any event,” says Special Olympics Bonaire.