Special theater performance draws attention to domestic violence and child abuse

Photo: The performance made it painfully clear what effects childe abuse have on children. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- On Wednesday evening, a special theatre performance took place in the Marriott hotel. Archell Thompson stars in the performance along with 17-year-old Jalisah in an impressive piece called: ‘Stop the Beating.

The piece makes very clear what effects the psychological and physical abuse have on young children. Due to the behaviour of her aggressive father, teenage Jalisah becomes increasingly quiet in the performance, she feels insecure, unloved and hardly dares to express herself.

The audience is, in a special way, constantly being involved in the play. This creates good interaction between the actors and the spectators, who at times also shared very personal experiences with the subject.

Experts by experience

Commissioner Nina den heyer and Solange Martilia were present as experts by experience, who also spoke about their own and therefore very personal experiences with the subject.

Patricia Hassell, of the Guiami hotline, the advice and domestic violence and child abuse hotline, briefly explained the activities of the hotline. What is special is that the number of the hotline 0802-0802 is available seven days a week 24 hours a day for anyone who needs help in this area.

Intervention

The hotline is not only there to listen to those involved, but can also intervene further, by immediately removing victims of abuse from the threatening situation and placing them in a safe and – if necessary – anonymous place.