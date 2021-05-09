Special Visitor at Flamingo Airport

- 14Shares
Kralendijk- Bonaire International Airport yesterday evening saw a special guest in the form of an Airbus A320, which made a fuel stop in Bonaire on the way from Havana, Cuba to Brazil.
The airplane, formerly operated by Indian carrier IndiGo was on a ferry flight to be delivered to a new Brazilian airline, Itapemirim, or in short ITA. The flight originated in India and had Bello Horizonte in Brazil as its final destination.
ITA Transportes Aéreos is a new low-cost point-to-point domestic carrier in Brazil. It will fly with a fleet of Airbus A320 family aircraft. Just last week, ITA received it’s Air Operator Certificate, so that operations may soon begin.
The new carrier will have a striking yellow livery, which will make it stand out wherever it flies. The Indigo Airbus is to be repainted with the new carrier’s logo upon arrival.