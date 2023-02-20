Spectators Bonaire enthusiastic about beautiful carnival parade

KRALENDIJK – On Sunday, spectators along the streets of Bonaire were delighted with what they considered a beautiful carnival parade.

Although the procession of carnival celebrants was again threatened on Sunday by very dark clouds and occasional drizzle, it remained just dry for the most part. The mood was good among both local spectators and the many tourists who witnessed the spectacle.

Beforehand, there was a lot of criticism of the Fundashon Klave, which organized the carnival this year. Now that the parade can still be considered a success due to the number of groups, the number of participants and the beautiful performance, the question is whether that criticism has died down. Klave took the criticism so much that she already announced that she no longer wanted to organize the carnival in 2024.

