SportExpo 2024 with more than twenty different sports
The SportExpo 2024 will be organized next Saturday. More than twenty different sports are shown to the public. Many Bonaire associations will present their sports to the public at the Stadion Playa, Parke Tului (pier) and George Nicolaas sports hall.
The first SportExpo of Bonaire will be organized on March 9 from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Sports enthusiasts have the opportunity to know more than 25 different sports at three locations on the island. Many sports will be shown in Stadion Playa, Parke Tului (near the swimming pool) and in the George Nicolaas sports hall. Young and old people are welcome. There will be several demonstrations of different sports.
A shuttle service is provided to and from Rincon. This departs from Bustu di Bruchi Janga in Rincon at 9:00 am and will go to Sports Hall George Nicolaas. The bus leaves again at 1:00 PM.
