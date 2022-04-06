Sports commissioner James Kroon meets volleyball coach John Kessel

KRALENDIJK – Deputy James Kroon met John Kessel this week. John Kessel is a level 4 coach of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball – FIVB who led the US women’s team to the Olympics in 2020, where they won a gold medal.
Thanks to the efforts of its board, the Bonaire Volleyball Association BoVoBo has managed to qualify for the FIVB’s HUB program, which allows John Kessel to come to Bonaire in the months of April, May and November 2022 for coaching.
Commissioner Kroon said he was very happy with the perseverance and motivation that the BOVOBO board has shown in recent years. Kroon welcomed John Kessel to our island and wished both the coach and the BoVoBO board every success during the months that Kessel is on Bonaire.
