St. Eustatius Afrikan Burial Ground Alliance accuses Statia Roads and Secar of causing damage to village of enslaved Afrikan people 

ORANJESTAD – According to the St. Eustatius Afrikan Burial Ground Alliance, Construction company Statia Roads & Construction recently caused significant damage to an archaeological site on St. Eustatius.

The site is believed to be tied to the enslaved Afrikan village area of the former Golden Rock plantation. The controversy emerged when the board of the St. Eustatius Center for Archaeological Research (SECAR) granted unqualified permission for excavation work, prompting concerns about ancestral heritage loss. SECAR’s reputation has also come into question, with reports of misinforming communities and mishandling artifacts.

Heritage preservation

According to the Alliance, the incident highlights the need for proper heritage preservation, community engagement, and governance. Alliance President Kenneth Cuvalay is advocating for SECAR’s dissolution and the establishment of a new archaeological organization.

Authorities are being called upon to address this incident and enhance cultural heritage protection measures.