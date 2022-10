ROTTERDAM/ORANJESTAD- The Public Entity St. Eustatius is participating in the FRED EXPO evented, held in Rotterdam.

The FRED EXPO is a place where islanders interested in returning home to work can find interesting opportunities. “Throughout the years, FRED has proven to be one of the best ways to recruit candidates for the Dutch Caribbean. It is the first time that the government participates”, according to a post of the Public Entity.