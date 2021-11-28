- 13Shares
THE BOTTOM/ORANJESTAD- Saba and St. Eustatius on Sunday together celebrated a historic moment with the inaugural of the Makana ferry service.
Statia Government officials came to Saba on board of the ferry in the morning hours and after the customary speeches, the tokens of appreciation and a prayer, the Public Entities St. Eustatius and Saba and ferry operator Blues and Blues signed the Public Service Obligation (PSO) sealing the commitment for the new ferry service which will greatly add to the connectivity of the two islands.
Joint venture
“For the past year-and-a-half, the Public Entities St. Eustatius and Saba worked closely together to make this service a reality. By working together in this joint venture, we made an effort to understand each other’s needs and concerns. We understood that each one’s success depended on the effort of the other. Together we held up the sky so we both could reap the reward,” said Statia Government Commissioner Alida Francis, who came to Saba with a group of 25 invited guests from St. Eustatius.
Travel possibilities
“This morning, we welcome the Makana ferry to Saba and officially inaugurate a pilot project that will improve connectivity between Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten, and eventually to St. Kitts. This ferry project, which is subsidized by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW), has been in the pipeline for several months. Now that we are in a position to finally start this new service will enhance our affordable travel possibilities between our sister islands, while providing a much-needed boost to our tourism product and our economy,” said Saba Commissioner of Infrastructure, Harbor Affairs and Tourism Bruce Zagers in his speech.
Also read:
- St. Eustatius and Saba celebrate inaugural Makana trip
- First annual Safety & Security week at Curaçao Airport completed
- AFBW and BWM will be negotiating a Collective Labor Agreement
- Bonaire rocked by house robbery combined with molestation
- Hospital Bonaire tightens rules once more
- Welding training started on St. Eustatius
- Group 5 primary school plants trees together with STINAPA
- Two large cruise ships in Bonaire for the first time after Covid-break
- No support on Bonaire for Corona self-tests at school
- Work moves ahead at Saba’s Botanical Garden
- Gradual adjustment in Covid-measures
- Fireman Reid Barnes Jr. remembered by Saba’s Fire Department
- AB Carrental takes over Island Car Rental fleet in Bonaire
- Car rolls over at Donkey beach
- First visit of cruise ship Mein Schiff 1 to Bonaire