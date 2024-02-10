St. Eustatius and Saba get 15 Million Euros from Regional Envelope

ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM- The islands of St. Eustatius and Saba, will be getting a considerable financial stimulus of no less than 15 milion Euros, more or less equivalent to more than 16 million US dollars.

For Sint Eustatius nearly 11 million dollars will become available for the strengthening of cultural, historical, and natural heritage, island marketing, and commemorating the slavery past. Additionally, the island will focus on creating more job opportunities in healthcare and establishing more physical, accessible care locations.

Saba

For the Public Entity Saba, 5.4 million dollars have been allocated to promote sustainable economic growth on the island, and enhance education and development opportunities linked to sports and health.