St. Eustatius and Saba present at Atlanta Travel Show 2024-03-23

The two islands at the Travel & Adventure show in Atlanta. Photo: Saba Tourist Bureau.

ATLANTA- The Saba Tourist Bureau, in collaboration with the St. Eustatius Tourism Bureau, attended the Travel & Adventure Show in Atlanta.

The event, which spanned two days, saw enthusiastic participation from travel aficionados, media, and travel agents, as they discovered more about what Saba has to offer.

Visitors to the Saba booth were treated to a comprehensive insight into the island’s offerings, including the activities, accommodations, and transportation options. From thrilling outdoor adventures to serene relaxation spots, attendees were captivated by the diverse experiences that Saba has to offer. Additionally, they received valuable information on island-hopping opportunities facilitated by our connectivity partners.

One of the highlights was the convenient direct flights from Atlanta to St. Maarten, which serve as a gateway to hop over and explore St. Eustatius and Saba.