St. Eustatius Court of Audit unveils crucial findings in 2022-2023 audit

ORANJESTAD – The Court of Audit of St. Eustatius conducted an audit spanning 2022 and 2023, presenting its findings in a virtual meeting on December 12, 2023, to the central committee of the Island Council of St. Eustatius.

The presentation titled “Strengthening Financial Transparency and Accountability in St. Eustatius” underscored the government’s responsibility to ensure financial accountability, not only for NGOs or funded agencies but also across various governmental departments. Additionally, the Court highlighted the government’s accountability for the financial management and status of government-owned corporations (N.V.’s), considering their potential impact on public finances and the national interest in delivering consistent utility services.

The audit report was also shared with the Executive Council who were granted the opportunity to react in writing before the final publication. The Court of Audit ended the presentation by highlighting its recommendation, which included several steps in enhancing financial reporting and countability.

The reports of the Audit chamber are public documents and will be published via the website of the court of audit after these have been reviewed by the Island Council.

The Court of Audit of St. Eustatius serves as a pivotal institution entrusted with the critical responsibility of ensuring fiscal integrity, transparency, and accountability within the public sector. Established as an independent body under statutory authority, the Court of Audit plays a fundamental role in safeguarding the proper use of public funds and evaluating the effectiveness of government policies and programs.

With its mandate deeply rooted in promoting good governance practices, the Court of Audit conducts comprehensive audits, reviews, and assessments of financial operations, providing valuable insights and recommendations to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of public spending.

Impartial

Through its impartial assessments and reports, the Court of Audit aims to strengthen accountability mechanisms, foster transparency, and uphold the principles of sound financial management within the Public Entity of St. Eustatius.