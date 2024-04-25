Rescue St. Eustatius Emergency Operations Center Conclude Training Reporter 25-04-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

Participants to the EOC training. Photo: GIS

ORANJESTAD- The emergency operations centre (EOC) in St. Eustatius has concluded a three-day annual workshop for incident site managers, as part of its leadership training.

The incident command training targeted the emergency response departments, as well as the St Eustatius Rapid Response Team foundation.

The EOC also welcomed some colleagues from Saba to the workshop.