St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation and former Director Reach Settlement via Court

ORANJESTAD- The Supervisory Board of the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) and the former director have reached a settlement through legal proceedings. The court verdict has reiterated that the Supervisory Board has handled the matter reasonably and fairly.

Taking into consideration the local circumstances and the personal situation of the previous director, the judge has awarded compensation. The verdict means that all parties can focus on closure. The supervisory board wishes the previous director success in his future endeavours.

The supervisory board emphasizes that SEHCF remains committed to the continuous improvement of healthcare services for the community of St. Eustatius.

Improvement

Improving health care on St. Eustatius is a process everyone can contribute to. Residents are invited to share their experiences and suggestions. This can be done via our suggestion box in Queen Beatrix Medical Center or via info@sehcf.org.

“We encourage the community to follow us on Facebook for the latest developments and announcements of SEHCF”, according to the Foundation.