St. Eustatius

St. Eustatius holds Job Fair

Redactie
01-05-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
A view of the set up in the Cruyff Court. Photo: Statia Government. 

ORANJESTAD – On Tuesday, the Labour Department held their Job & Career fair on the Cruyff field, between 9 AM and 2 PM. 

Various employers and organizations were present to give interested parties information about specific jobs and specific careers. Several students, for whom the Fair was primarily intended, attended the event. 

