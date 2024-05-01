St. Eustatius
St. Eustatius holds Job Fair
01-05-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD – On Tuesday, the Labour Department held their Job & Career fair on the Cruyff field, between 9 AM and 2 PM.
Various employers and organizations were present to give interested parties information about specific jobs and specific careers. Several students, for whom the Fair was primarily intended, attended the event.
