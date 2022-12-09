St. Eustatius named best eco-tourism destination in Caribbean

ORANJESTAD – When it comes to the most ecologically friendly destination in the Caribbean, Statia is tops. The small island was given this distinction by the CJ Caribbean Travelers’ Choice Awards 2022.

More than 125,000 votes were cast by Caribbean Journal (CJ) readers who travel to the Caribbean several times a year. They chose the best of the best in a variety of travel categories including luxury resorts, wedding venues, hiking and rum bars. CJ readers were impressed by the eco-friendly experience on Statia and named it the best eco-tourism destination in the Caribbean!

Statia takes pride in preserving the environment and sharing it with visitors. Hiking, diving and exploring a tropical rainforest are just some of the activities that tourists enjoy. St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation (STENAPA) ensures that the island’s natural resources remain untouched. That includes popular tourist destinations like Marine Park, home to coral reefs, diverse marine life and shipwrecks. The non-profit foundation also offers several ecofriendly activities including the opportunity to volunteer in its conservation efforts. Visitors taking part in these activities are asked to leave no trace behind. Sustainability is paramount.

Honored and proud

“Statia is honored by the designation given by the readers of the Caribbean Journal. We are proud of the continuing efforts to preserve the island and hope to expand eco-friendly options for tourists in the future”, said Charles Lindo Director of Statia Tourism Bureau (STDF).