St. Eustatius now officialy Child Friendly Cities Candidate

ORANJESTAD- St. Eustatius has officially become a Child Friendly Cities Candidate, joining The Hague and Gooise Meren as the first three Dutch municipalities to receive this designation from UNICEF.

In a ceremony attended by the government commissioner Alida Francis, and numerous students, Statia is now positioned to prioritize the voices, needs, and priorities of its children in public policies, programs, and decisions. Over the next few years, the municipalities, including Statia, will collaborate with children and young people to assess how local policies align with children’s rights.

Successful achievement of goals and tangible results will lead to official recognition as Child Friendly Cities, connecting them to a global network spanning over 40 countries. UNICEF’s Child Friendly Cities Initiative aims to create municipalities that offer safe, healthy, and opportune environments for children and young people worldwide.

Importance

Suzanne Laszlo, director of UNICEF the Netherlands, underscores the importance of this initiative for municipalities, emphasizing inclusive playgrounds, child-focused poverty policies, and meaningful participation of children and young people in urban planning.