St. Eustatius organizes Tour Guide Certification for St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- The St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation along with its partners, the social affairs department and the New Challenges Foundation, is organizing the certification program through the Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence. Organizers are bringing the program to St. Eustatius to help promote the island’s culture and heritage.

Aquila is a travel company in Canada founded 40 years ago. It’s one of the leading destination training providers for the global cruise industry and is an official training partner of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA). Aquila has provided training for many of the islands in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

The Tour Guide Excellence International Certification from Aquila will provide tour guides with an overview of the cruise ship industry, address risk management, strengthen hospitality and service skills, outline preparations for a tour and stress the importance of presentation and storytelling.

Requirements

To receive a certificate, participants must complete six online lessons, pass a written assessment and submit a video presentation. The cost is $245 per person. Special assistance is available through The St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation.

The deadline to register for the tourism certification course is September 28, 2022. Contact Maya Pandt at +599 318 2433 for more information.