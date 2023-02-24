St. Eustatius participates in nomination for intangible heritage of Dutch Kingdom

THE HAGUE- All six Caribbean Netherlands islands and the European mainland met in The Hague from 12-17 February to develop the nomination procedure for intangible heritage of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Together they worked towards a procedure for the entire Kingdom with an equal position for each constituency. It was an intensive week full of inspiration, knowledge sharing and healthy discussions. The passion of those present was clearly visible, collaborating to safeguard intangible heritage for current and future generations.

Traditions, customs, dishes, stories, rituals, festivals, social customs, expression, including dance and theatre, are just a few examples of intangible heritage. This makes intangible heritage an essential part of everyday life. It is often linked to physical heritage because it tells the story behind the object. Intangible heritage thus plays an essential role in sharing our identity and showcases the splendour and diversity of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

St. Eustatius is grateful to its partner constituencies Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, Sint Maarten and European Netherlands for this extremely productive week, forming the basis for possible future Kingdom nominations to the UNESCO World Heritage List together.

