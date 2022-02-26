St. Eustatius preparing to introduce child-helpline

ORANJESTAD- The Government of St. Eustatius is preparing the introduction of a so-called child-helpline in the course of 2022.

The line will be set up with assistance from Aruba. Government notes that it is very important for children on the island to be able to reach out with questions or issues. Government is also interested to hear what the community thinks about the development.

Interested parties can surf to https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=XvfE54FYTECvciAIkUjlE70hwd9QMsdCkDaI50ivL-5UM0M5RElSSjlGQ1ZOV0ZNMFJaNFpERUpDOS4u&fbclid=IwAR3SWKBfYFIegmCwjAF9fhgfvpFjyd7gfCj3N8cHFtS9Pm27_Qci21mOCgY in order to provide their input.