St. Eustatius prominently featured on CNN Travel

ORANJESTAD- St. Eustatius is being prominently featured on the CNN Travel edition, under the title ‘Where to travel 2022’.

In the article, St. Eustatius is featured among destinations such as Antigua, Chile, Greenland, France and other sometimes more exotic destinations.

“It seems impossible there’s a Caribbean island you haven’t heard of, but St Eustatius is just that — unless you’re Dutch, as the island is a municipality of the Netherlands”, the article notes.

The article notes that the centerpiece of the island is (the) Quill, a dormant volcano whose sloping sides make for excellent hikes — as well as sweeping scenic views of this eight-square-mile pearl in the sea.

According to CNN, until now, most travellers to St Eustatius were divers eager to explore the shipwrecks and coral reefs as well as get up close to barracudas and sharks in the unspoiled waters. “But that will likely change in 2022 with the opening of a new luxury hotel called Golden Rock — after the island’s nickname”.

Easier

The newssite also notes that it is now easier to get to St. Eusatius, thanks to new ferry routes connecting the island with Saba, St Maarten and St Kitts.

The full article can be read here: https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/where-to-travel-best-destinations-2022/index.html