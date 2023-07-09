St. Eustatius reclaims budget right

DEN HAAG/ORANJESTAD- The public entity of Sint Eustatius has regained full authority to prepare and implement its own budget.

This came into effect on June 20th, with the signing of the Royal Decree for Article 15 of the Sint Eustatius Restoration Measures Act by His Majesty the King. The State Secretary of the Interior and Kingdom Relations has informed the public entity of this development and has notified the First and Second Chamber.

The restoration of budgetary powers is a further step in the restoration of democracy on the island, following the administrative intervention in 2018. The Executive Council and the Island Council of Sint Eustatius will once again be responsible for, among other things, preparing the annual accounts and the budget. The State Secretary writes in her letter to the public entity that she is pleased that an important step has been taken in phasing out the administrative intervention. However, she emphasizes that it is important for the public entity to continue working towards good financial management even after this step. It is also crucial to adhere to the agreed work processes. The island government has committed to this through the Memorandum of Understanding.

Island Governor

The final step in the process will be the appointment of an Island Governor for Sint Eustatius. For this, it is important that all improvement steps have been taken and all measures have been implemented. The recruitment process for filling this position is ongoing.