St. Eustatius registers first COVID-19 fatality













1 Share

ORANJESTAD- The Public Entity St. Eustatius on Wednesday registered the first COVID-19 related death. The patient, who was transported to St. Maarten on January 3rd, 2022 for treatment, passed away early this morning, Wednesday, January 19th, 2022.

The patient was being treated at the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The Government Commissioners, on behalf of the Public Entity St. Eustatius, offered their condolences to his wife, children, immediate family, colleagues and friends. Our hearts go out to you at this time of great loss.

Hospital

There are currently four patients of St. Eustatius in the hospital due to COVID-19 related symptoms, of which 3 are in the hospital in St. Eustatius and 1 in the SMMC on St. Maarten. St. Eustatius currently has 64 active cases of COVID-19.