St. Eustatius resumes meat export to Nevis

ORANJESTAD- The Public Entity St. Eustatius has resumed shipment of meat to Nevis through the Unit Veterinary Services St. Eustatius. A total of five thousand pounds of meat was exported to Nevis a week ago. The meat will be processed and available for purchase at the Annual Agriculture Fair (Open Day) in Nevis on Thursday, March 24th and on Friday, March 25th, 2022.

The export sector was and still is significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, shipment of meat between St. Eustatius and Nevis did not take place. In 2021 the collaboration and planning between the Agriculture Department of Nevis and the Unit Veterinary Services St. Eustatius restarted. Both teams stratified a safe way to resume the cooperation. This strategy bared fruit and the shipment was able to take place under the existing COVID-19 protocols. “ For years, we had a very close and professional working relationship with the twin island federation. This first shipment since the COVID-19 pandemic shows a high degree of resilience and regional cooperation”, says the Island’s Veterinary Officer, Dr. Sharon Veira. “ Every year, before the pandemic” , Veira says, “ our neighboring island Nevis would purchase a large quantity of meat from our butchery. However, due to the pandemic and new regulations, this was not possible. After almost two years, we can now recommence this service.”

Roaming animals

The exported meat is from animal owners, but is also acquired under the roaming animals program. Following the free grazing animals control program, the Public Entity consistently removes animals across the island. Farmers also have the opportunity to reduce their livestock and bring the animals to the slaughterhouse, with the support of the Unit Veterinary Services by providing feed and wires.