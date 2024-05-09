St. Eustatius to head Carivet
ORANJESTAS- St. Eustatius, represented by head of Agriculture and Veterinary Services Sharon Veira, has been elected president of the Caribvet, the Caribbean animal health network.
Statia’s elevation to the presidency took place at the 48-member network’s recent general assembly steering committee meeting in St Vincent. Prior to this, Statia was vice president for five years.
CaribVet is a collaboration network involving veterinary services, laboratories, research institutes, and regional and international organisations.
It works closely with national surveillance networks to promote international standards and regional harmonisation regarding animal health and veterinary public health issues in the region.
Animal Health
The network aims to improve animal and veterinary public health in all the countries and territories of the Caribbean.
