St. Eustiatus conducts survey into Need of Elderly 

ORANJESTAD – A survey is being conducted this month to determine the needs of the island’s senior citizens in order to help frame a policy on assistance to them.

The island wide Community Senior Citizen Needs Assessment survey will help inform the contents of the elderly policy being developed by the directorate of social domain, in partnership with the public health department. The results will also help determine areas where the elderly need assistance.

Beginning Tuesday 6 June and continuing throughout the month, four researchers will visit approximately 200 senior citizens across the island to conduct the survey. They will seek information on several key matters, including health needs, financial situation and areas where the seniors require support.

The information gathered will be summarized and shared with Social Domain to guide the decisions on how best to use limited state and federal resources to help those in greatest need.

Cooperation

The directorate is appealing to the senior citizens and their families and carers to be cooperative, open and forthcoming with the interviewers, all of whom will be carrying identification badges.