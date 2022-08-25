St. Maarten drafts comprehensive plan to deal with Storm- and Wastewater

PHILIPSBURG- The Government of Sint Maarten has worked diligently in recent years to draft rules, regulations, and plans in the field of storm- and wastewater management for Sint Maarten.

Minister Doran recently received the Country Sint Maarten Sewerage Master Plan 2020-2030 (CSMP), which has been prepared by Mr. Johan van Teeffelen of Tecon Consultancy and is expected to be adopted by the Council of Ministers. A policy has been drafted – with recommendations, rules, and regulations – for both stormwater and wastewater.

Health & Safety

There is a lot of coherence to public safety and public health pertaining to this matter. Plans were drafted on how and where improvements for storm water drainage as well as extended construction of sewerage for the coming 10 years can be executed. In regard to the constructions, design standards were prepared for contractors and Government.