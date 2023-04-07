St. Maarten Medical Center meets with Saba’s  Island and Executive Council

THE BOTTOM- A delegation of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) paid a work visit to Saba on Wednesday, April 5. A meeting was held with both the Island Council and the Executive Council, which was also attended by Saba Cares.

SMMC Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday gave a presentation to the five Island Council members in which he highlighted the services provided by the SMMC, the investments that were made and the plans, which includes the construction of the St. Maarten General Hospital.

When the new hospital is completed in a few years, the number of beds will go from 80 to 104. The new hospital will also have a helipad which is very important for patients from Saba and St. Eustatius who are brought in by helicopter since this will save critical time.

Important

Saba and St. Eustatius are very important to the SMMC, and for that reason the hospital takes the islands into account in its plans, said Dr. Holiday. In 2022, Saba clients made 1,871 medical trips to the SMMC. This was 93% of the total number of medical trips that Saba clients made in 2022, said Saba Cares Director Judith Meijer. There is a lot of contact between Saba Cares and the SMMC to discuss patient care and to talk about how things can be further improved.