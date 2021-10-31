St. Maarten with awareness campaign in The Netherlands and Belgium













5 Shares

PHILIPSBURG– During the months of September and October, Sint Maarten’s public awareness agency in the Netherlands, USP Marketing PR, carried out a national awareness promotional campaign of destination Sint Maarten in the Netherlands and partly in the Belgian markets.

A poster of the destination was shown more than 1.9 million times, which was 200,000 times more than the agency’s target number.

Destination Sint Maarten social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram also generated a lot of traffic. USP Marketing PR created and a video depicting destination touristic highlights, culture and nature of the island which led to an increase in the number of followers, Facebook reached more than 326,000, and Instagram had 101,000 impressions.

Website

A significant number of users also visited the Dutch Sint Maarten website “Vakantie St. Maarten,” which saw an increase of over 2000 per cent. Director of the Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) May-Ling Chun said on Sunday that the results of the campaign in the Netherlands and Belgium were impressive.

The objective of the campaign was to inspire viewers to think of Sint Maarten for their next holiday; secondly to increase traffic to the Sint Maarten Website and social media followers.