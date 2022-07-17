Stakeholders talk about Blue Destination certification for companies on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- On Friday a meeting was held, organized by the Chamber of Commerce about a possible route of the Blue Destination certification.

According to the Chamber, the island strives for ’the perfect synergy between nature, culture and economy’. After the launch of the Blue Destination concept, it is now important to start working on the recognition of companies that are committed to this point. According to the House, the certification is a way to inform, guide and reward companies on their way to a more sustainable and social business.

Speakers at the meeting included Jeaniro Balentin of the Chamber of Commerce board, Chamber of Commerce director Cherety Kirindongo, Joland and Krun van den Eijde, Elisër Angel of the TCB and Veroesjka de Windt of Bonhata.

The organizers were pleased with the turnout.