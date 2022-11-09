Start cervical cancer screening on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The first invitation letters for cervical cancer screening will be sent today. All women aged 30 to 60 are invited to participate in the screening. The screening organisation does the first intake and schedules an appointment. Participants can go to their own general practice for the swab-test.

Worldwide cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women. Through population screening, cervical cancer pre-stages can be detected early. Pre-stages of cervical cancer are usually easy to treat. Treatment can prevent the development of cervical cancer. Therefore, it is important that women on Bonaire can participate in the population screening programme.

Women who have not yet received their invitation and fall under the age category can also make an appointment themselves. This can be done by phone or via Whatsapp +599 7810476 with Shahaira Libier or Marianela Alberto.

More information

For more information, please visit rivm.nl/bvocn or the Facebook page Bevolkingsonderzoek Caribisch Nederland