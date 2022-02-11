Start National Accounts survey Caribbean Netherlands 2020















KRALENDIJK – In the coming months, the annual survey among companies for the reporting year 2020 will be conducted on the islands of the Caribbean Netherlands. The aim is to map the economic development on the three islands.

Part of this research is the National Accounts survey. For this purpose, companies on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are approached by CBS to complete a survey. The results of the questionnaire will be published in the last quarter of 2022.



