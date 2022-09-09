Start of Identity (ID) Fraud campaign

KRALENDIJK – In order to prevent identity fraud in the Dutch Caribbean, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) has started a cooperation with the Central Reporting Centre for Identity Fraud (CMI) of the National Office for Identity Data (Rijksdienst voor Identiteitsgegevens, RvIG).

Together they have set up an information campaign whereby through various channels more information is provided on what ID fraud is, how it can happen to you and what you can do to prevent this form of (cyber) crime. The time has come, the information campaign was launched this week.

To increase the impact of the awareness campaign, KPCN plans to work together with banks and the MKBSMEs. They have their own communication channels and also attach great importance to the prevention of ID fraud. By communicating in a coordinated and simultaneous manner, the inhabitants of the Caribbean Netherlands will hear the same message from various angles.

As of April 2021, the KPCN has set up a special cyber team with the aim of providing good support in cyber-crime in the years to come. The cyber team of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force is unique in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and is actively seeking (international) collaborations with police forces, organisations and partners who will support us in this. The department is concerned with combating and preventing cyber-crime and increasing digital safety (cyber security). Cybercrime and ID fraud are often an extension of each other.

In the Caribbean Netherlands, many online services are not yet as developed as in Europe. But the developments in the Caribbean Netherlands are moving fast. That is why it is necessary to warn the inhabitants of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba now already about the dangers of ID fraud. In this way, they will soon be on their guard, for example when taking out online subscriptions, and we can prevent this form of cyber-crime as much as possible.

The Central Identity Fraud Information Line (CMI) is part of the Rijksdienst voor Identiteitsgegevens (RvIG). Citizens can contact the CMI to:

-reporting identity fraud

-tips for preventing identity fraud

-advice and support if they are the victim of identity fraud.

In addition, the CMI provides presentations, workshops and other information activities that contribute to awareness and prevention of identity fraud.

For more information you can visit www.rvig.nl/centraal-meldpunt-identiteitsfraude or send an e-mail tocybercrime@politicpcn.com or call +599 715 8000 and ask for the cybercrime department.