State Secretary de Vries visits Islands to discuss bordering protection and childcare allowance scandal

KRALENDIJK – State Secretary Aukje de Vries of Finance will visit the islands of Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten from June 4th to June 9th. Her visit will focus on various topics, including strengthening border control and the childcare allowance scandal.

In Aruba, the State Secretary will visit the Customs in the Barcadera port and observe the inspection of air cargo at the airport. She will also hold discussions with other services involved in preventing and combating subversion in Aruba. Additionally, she will meet with key representatives of the island, such as the Governor, Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance and Culture.

On June 6th, in Bonaire, the State Secretary will engage in conversations with parents affected by the childcare allowance scandal. She will also have discussions with Customs staff and visit a new Customs vessel in the port of Kralendijk. Furthermore, De Vries will meet with the executive council of Bonaire.

In Curaçao, on June 7th, the State Secretary will hold talks with parents dealing with the consequences of the childcare allowance scandal. She will also consult with the Support Team for Parents Abroad in Curaçao and meet representatives of organizations involved in border security from an enforcement perspective. Additionally, she will engage in discussions with the acting Governor, the acting representative of the Netherlands, the Prime Minister, and other cabinet members of Curaçao. On June 8th, the State Secretary will visit the Customs control activities in the port of Curaçao.

St. Maarten

On June 9th, the State Secretary will be present during a customs inspection in the port of St. Maarten and observe the inspection of air cargo at the airport. She will hold discussions with the Chief Public Prosecutor regarding subversion in the country. Moreover, De Vries will have conversations with the Governor and the Minister of Justice in Sint Maarten.