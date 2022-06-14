State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen for Health, Welfare and Sport is visiting St. Eustatius, Bonaire, and Aruba from June 20 up to and including 25 

THE HAQUE – State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) is paying a working visit to St. Eustatius, Bonaire, and Aruba from the 20th of June up to and including the 25th. Care, youth care, and tackling domestic violence in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom are, next to the annual four-country consultation, the main themes of the scheduled visits and meetings.

St. Eustatius

On Monday the 20th of June , the visit starts with a meeting with the act. Central Government Commissioner and the Island Secretary of St. Eustatius. The next day, the State Secretary will visit the St. Eustatius Healthcare Foundation and the Auxiliary Home and he will hold a round table discussion with various parties on the care for residents of St. Eustatius. After that, meetings are planned with the Island Council and the Social Support Unit of the Public Entity. He will also visit the shelter for victims of domestic violence and an organisation for after-school activities for young people.

Bonaire

On Tuesday the 22nd of June , State Secretary van Ooijen will start the day with a meeting with the Executive Council of Bonaire. After this he will visit the new organisation Sentro Akseso where the strengthening of prevention and low threshold assistance and support will be discussed. The residential youth care is the subject of a visit to Stichting Project and the care for children in childcare during a visit to an after-school care location. During the visit to Fundashon Mariadal and Kas di Kuido, the State Secretary will be introduced to the way hospital and elderly care is organised on Bonaire. The day will be concluded with the festive opening of a youth baseball field at Ama.

On Wednesday the 23rd of June , the State Secretary will pay a home visit to Zorg en Welzijn Groep and he will visit FKPD in Rincon and in Playa to give the go-ahead for the renovation of the building for day care for people with disabilities.

Aruba

That same afternoon, in Aruba, the State Secretary will be given a tour of the Horacio Oduber Hospital and will visit Governor H.E. Mr A. Boekhoudt.

In the evening, the State Secretary will have dinner with the Ministers in charge of Public Health of Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten. The next day, the four-country administrative consultations will take place where the Ministers concerned will sign a document of conclusion with agreements made in the field of Public Health. On the last day of the visit, the State Secretary will visit an orthopaedic centre and talk to the Children’s Helpline Aruba about the cooperation for the establishment of a Children’s Helpline BES.