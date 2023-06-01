State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen to Bonaire and Curaçao

KRALENDIJK – Maarten van Ooijen, the State Secretary for Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS), will make a working visit to Bonaire and Curaçao from the 5th to the 10th of June. As well as the annual four-country meeting, the most important topics during the scheduled visits and meetings will be healthcare, youth care and the slavery past in relation to health in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

Bonaire

On Tuesday 6th of June, Mr. Van Ooijen will start the day with a meeting with the Executive Council of Bonaire, before meeting with the FuHiKuBo foundation and the Bonaire Slavery Past Dialogue Group. The State Secretary will meet several general practitioners and the PCC, a professional organisation for general practitioners. Mr. Van Ooijen and Commissioner Kroon (Bonaire), Central Government Commissioner Francis (St. Eustatius) and Commissioner Heyliger (Saba) will sign the administrative agreements to improve the organisation of youth care in the Caribbean Netherlands on all the islands simultaneously. A (physical and online) meeting will also be held with various parties to discuss the implementation and launch of the social support programme on the three islands.

Curaçao

The State Secretary will arrive in Curaçao on the 7th of June. He will visit the Capriles clinic on 8 June and will then join the four-country administrative meeting. The ministers in attendance will sign a concluding document at the end of the two-day meeting.