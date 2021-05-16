17 May 2021 01:20 am
State Secretary Raymond Knops Arrives in St. Eustatius

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- State Secretary Raymond Knops (Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations) arrived on St. Eustatius on Sunday, May 16, 2021 on St. Eustatius for a working visit.

Knops will also travel to Saba and St. Maarten, where he has various meetings scheduled.

On St. Eustatius, the State Secretary will have meetings with Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Island Secretary Malvern Dijkshoorn-Lopez as well as members of the Island Council, and church leaders.





Knops will, among others, visit a number of projects in the field of roads, nature conservation and water supply and will speak with various stakeholders.

