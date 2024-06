St. Eustatius State Secretary Van der Burg Visits St. Eustatius Redactie 08-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Van der Burg was received by Governor Alida Francis at the Harbour. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD- The state secretary of justice and security, Eric van der Burg, paid a brief visit to Statia on Friday, as part of a week-long working visit to the Caribbean.

He was met on arrival at the port by the island governor, Alida Francis. The state secretary held meetings with the heads of the immigration and naturalisation service and social affairs and employment, as well as the executive council, before leaving for Saba.