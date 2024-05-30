Aruba State Secretary Van Huffelen and Governors of CAS-islands Visit University of Aruba Redactie 30-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Van Huffelen with the Governors and also representatives of the University of Aruba. Photo: University of Aruba

ORANJESTAD – On May 27, the University of Aruba received a visit from the Governors of the Caribbean countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, ms. Lucille George-Wout (Curaçao), mr. Ajamu Baly (Sint Maarten), mr. Alfonso Boekhoudt (Aruba), and State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen.

Their mission was to gain insight in the University of Aruba’s innovative SISSTEM programs (Sustainable Island Solutions through STEM) and to get to know the new Maria Convent facilities that were opened last week.

An introduction to the programs and the facilities was provided by program coordinator dr. Eric Mijts and business director Patrick Arens in the presence of interim rector dr. Mieke de Droog.

Proud

The University of Aruba said they felt proud to receive such a distinguished group of visitors, and were happy to be able to provide information about the University’s programs.