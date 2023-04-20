State Secretary Van Huffelen arrives on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- State Secretary for Kingdom Relation and Digitization Alexandra van Huffelen has arrived in Statia for a brief working visit.

The state secretary arrived here on Wednesday evening 19 April 2023 from Saba and was met at the harbour by Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet.

Since this is her first visit here since the 15 March 2023 elections, Ms. van Huffelen, who heads a nine-member delegation, will hold meetings on Thursday morning 20 April with the new Executive and Island Councils. She’ll also participate in a roundtable with stakeholders on the challenges and possibilities of digitilisation, and will meet with members of the roaming animals project team and goat owners.

Briefing

Van Huffelen’s visit will end on Thursday with a briefing at the F. D. Roosevelt Airport before departing for St. Maarten in the evening.