St. Eustatius
State Secretary Van Huffelen Visits Statia
30-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD – State secretary for Kingdom Relations and digitalisation, Alexandra van Huffelen, arrived on St. Eustatius on Wednesday for a one-day working visit.
Van Huffelen was met at the FDR Airport by the island governor, Alida Francis and left immediately with her delegation for a meeting with the executive council to talk on the progress and implementation of the 2023 administrative agreement.
The state secretary, who’s on what is expected to be her last working visit to the island, will also hold discussions with several other stakeholders, including a roundtable on progress made towards solving the roaming animals problem on the island.
Meer News
-
Aruba
State Secretary Van Huffelen and Governors of CAS-islands Visit University of Aruba
-
Bonaire
Van Huffelen Signs New Administrative Agreement with Bonaire
-
Saba
New Name for Saba’s Hydroponics Farm
-
St. Eustatius
State Secretary Van Huffelen Visits Statia
-
Police and justice
Suspects arrested for tax fraud
-
Economy
Richard Arends appointed labor disputes mediator
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
News
Week of Crisis Management Caribbean: Saba Representatives Attend Key Conference
Meer News
-
Aruba
State Secretary Van Huffelen and Governors of CAS-islands Visit University of Aruba
-
Bonaire
Van Huffelen Signs New Administrative Agreement with Bonaire
-
Saba
New Name for Saba’s Hydroponics Farm
-
St. Eustatius
State Secretary Van Huffelen Visits Statia
-
Police and justice
Suspects arrested for tax fraud
-
Economy
Richard Arends appointed labor disputes mediator
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
News
Week of Crisis Management Caribbean: Saba Representatives Attend Key Conference