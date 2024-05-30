St. Eustatius State Secretary Van Huffelen Visits Statia Redactie 30-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Van Huffelen was thanked by many during her what appears to be the last visit as State Secretary of Kingdom Affairs. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD – State secretary for Kingdom Relations and digitalisation, Alexandra van Huffelen, arrived on St. Eustatius on Wednesday for a one-day working visit.

Van Huffelen was met at the FDR Airport by the island governor, Alida Francis and left immediately with her delegation for a meeting with the executive council to talk on the progress and implementation of the 2023 administrative agreement.

The state secretary, who’s on what is expected to be her last working visit to the island, will also hold discussions with several other stakeholders, including a roundtable on progress made towards solving the roaming animals problem on the island.