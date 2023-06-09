State Secretary Van Ooijen meets with family doctors on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- State Secretary van Ooijen of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport visited the general practitioners (GP) during his visit to Bonaire.

There are various developments taking place in relation to the family doctors. In 2022, one of the practices was the first in the Caribbean Netherlands to achieve the Dutch General Practitioners Association (NHG) practice accreditation.

Also, the general practitioners of Bonaire and Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands recently made good agreements with each other and laid them down in a new multi-year agreement for the period 2023 to 2027. Together, they are building a future-proof GP care.

