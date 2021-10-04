Statia achieves Green Destinations QualityCoast Silver Award status













View of Orange Bay. Photo: BES-Reporter/Martien Vroone.

ORANJESTAD- Statia is pleased to announce that it has achieved the prestigious Green Destinations QualityCoast Silver Award status. The island will be honoured in an interactive ceremony, along with other recently awarded destinations, during the 6th edition of the Global Green Destinations Days virtual conference to take place October 4th – 7th, 2021.

This award will continue to generate media publicity regionally and internationally, while Green Destinations’ sustainability-based marketing efforts will increase Statia’s “green profile”. Destination Statia will benefit significantly from this achievement.

Green Destinations markets awarded destinations to promote them as the most attractive for visitors interested in nature and landscape, environment, and cultural identity. They highlight destinations’ note-worthy performances in creating a quality tourism product with sustainability at its core. Their marketing includes:

an invitation to present a Good Practice Story at the annual Global Green Destinations Days conference

social media publicity campaign

promotion via the yearly Top 100 competition – awarded destinations automatically pre-qualify for the Top 100

newsletters

a page on www.goodtravel.guide – a Green Destinations affiliate platform to promote sustainable destinations and committed businesses

Network

QualityCoast and Green Destinations Awarded destinations join a network of like-minded communities, where experiences and best practices are shared in order to improve sustainability and social responsibility in tourism. Statia is thrilled to be part of this group that show care for our planet.

We are proud to have achieved this award, and look forward to welcoming the environmentally-conscious travellers who will be coming to our island to experience what we have to offer.