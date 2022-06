ORANJESTAD- The Golden Rock Cancer Awareness Foundation on St. Eustatius has received a donation of 1500 dollars from insurance company Nagico.

The donation by the ensurer forms parte of their 40th anniversary celebration. “The Cancer Awareness Foundation would like to congratulate Nagico on their 40th Anniversary, and wish them many more years rendering good service to our community of Statia”, according to the Foundation.

The Foundation also expressed gratitute for the donation received.