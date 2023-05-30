Statia delegation travels to Aruba for Agriculture Conference

ORANJESTAD- A delegation comprising the director of economy, nature and infrastructure (right); policy adviser at ENI, Kimani Walters (left), and Anna Maitz, the project manager of the Nature and Environment Policy Plan (centre), have left for Aruba to participate in the Dutch Caribbean Agriculture Visioning Process Conference.

The delegates are accompanied by a crew from the Government Information Service.

The conference, which is being attended by representatives from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Maarten and Statia, is aimed at developing a collective approach towards the development of food security and sustainability in the Dutch Caribbean.