Statia eliminates all COVID-19 measures  

ORANJESTAD- The Public Entity St. Eustatius will discontinue the entry policy for the island as of Wednesday, May 11th, 2022. From this date, the island applies “level zero” of the reopening strategy plan.

This means that the current entry policy is not applicable anymore, and it is no longer necessary for incoming travellers to fill in their EHAS form prior to arrival. In addition, a PCR or Antigen test is no longer required prior to entering the island, regardless of the vaccination status.

A risk category per country is also no longer applicable.

The burden on the economy and the local health care system is the main reason that the local government drops the COVID-19 measures, combined with a low number of COVID-19 cases.

Hygiene

The Public Health Department in St. Eustatius advises that the public keeps taking precautionary hygiene measures to avoid another outbreak. In case of an outbreak, the Public Entity St. Eustatius can decide to take strict measures again and may reintroduce an entry policy.

Key stakeholders were informed about the further easing of the measures this week.