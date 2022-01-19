Statia goes back to risk level four













ORANJESTAD- As of Tuesday, St. Eustatius has gone back to Covid risk level four, meaning various things are possible again, which weren’t possible in the last two weeks. Among others, restaurants can have diners eating in again, even if only at 50% seat capacity.

Also sports are allowed again, in most cases with 50% of the normal capacity. Schools will also reopen. The amount of shoppers allowed in supermarkets or other stores is still ten.

The risk level has gone down, now that the COVID-19 numbers are decreasing again. The new measures are in effect till January 31st, 2022.