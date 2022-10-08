Statia Government closes 2021 with positive financial result

ORANJESTAD- The Public Entity St. Eustatius has closed the yearn 2021 with a positive result of over 700.000 US Dollars.

The positive result is caused by an underspending of personnel costs. Driven by the financial improvements made by the Finance Unit, a total of $723K could be added to the reserves. In the 2021 budget, the Finance Unit assumed a negative result of USD 0.8 million.

In the meantime, the Government continues to enhance its financial management, according to the 2021 Audit Report of the Accounting Firm BDO in Curaçao.

Improvements

“We have made further improvements over the past two years despite the continued presence of the COVID-19 pandemic,” confirms Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet. “However, we are not there yet. An important step is the implementation of the Administrative Organization (internal control). This is of great importance to better identify and manage the financial risks. We are diligently working on this.”